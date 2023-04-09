Not quite the end

HAVING listened to Bob Marley’s records growing up, relistening to them now provides an entirely different perspective as a more informed individual, privy to the full extent of his life.

Back then, his music was inspiring, and for some – particularly those from a similar background as him – Marley’s music was empowering.

Listening to them now, juxtaposed with back then, it’s harder not to miss the commentary on social justice and human rights. In those younger years, all I could hear were his thoughts on unity and love.

Even easier was the ability to read between the lines. Marley was peaceful, but unlike the commercialised image that painted him as a pacifist, he supported Black liberation and recognised armed solidarity in the fight for rights (see: “Buffalo Soldier” and “Get Up Stand Up”).

It made sense after taking into account Marley’s background and life history.

Born in 1945, Marley would spend most of his early life in Jamaica, witnessing and being influenced by the many changes that occurred in Jamaica from the ‘40s to the ‘60s, particularly in its social aspects such as the growth of Rastafari and the political violence that was ripping the country apart.

By the time he recorded “Judge Not”, his first debut single, Marley’s socio-political consciousness was primed to shape the views and messages he would push through using his music, which inadvertently made him a countercultural icon that exploded out of the Carribbean island nation.

The mark that was left continues to pervade modern times, with even a new film about him, Bob Marley: One Love, being slated to release next year.