Not that Will Smith: Video game streamer becomes focus of fan ire

WITH emotions still running high following last weekend’s unforgettable slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards, it’s understandable that some fans would have some choice things to say to the stars involved.

However, one man has been caught in the crossfire, all because he happens to share the same name as one of those involved.

Will Smith, a video game streamer who lives in San Franscisco, owns the Twitter account with the @willsmith handle, and has been on the receiving end of some vitriol aimed at the famous actor, who does not have an official Twitter account.

Video game Smith, who has had the Twitter account since 2007, is somewhat used to getting confused with the actor who shares his name. Indeed, his personal website is notthatwillsmith.com, and his Twitter bio also points out that he is “notthatwillsmith.”

The yearslong case of mistaken identity reached a crescendo last Sunday when the slap took place, and a flood of abuse began pouring in towards the hapless video gamer’s Twitter account.