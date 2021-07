SOUNDING remarkably different from their previous singles, Honeybadgers’ latest single Angel is both the by-product of a band being broken down by the pandemic, and also lead singer Zohar Aslan Omar’s display of love for his family and friends.

“We wanted Angel to be a bit different. The song is about me personally, dedicated to my loved ones. When I told Sam about it, I wanted it slower and Sam put his genius to work,” said Zohar.

Sam, or Mohamad Syahmi Abu Bakar, forms the other half of Honeybadgers.

“The previous six tracks were recorded during a live session,” Sam explained, pointing out the difference in sound between the previous six singles and latest single was due to how Honeybadgers went from having five members to just two.

“The band splitting up was a reason our sound changed. Also, now with the lockdown, we’re doing everything from our homes. Angel is the first song that we recorded from home, just me and Sam doing all the work,” Zohar said.

Founded in late 2019, the then five-man Honeybadgers were set to ride their increasing wave of popularity for the rest of the year.

“We met at a college, Aswara. It was me and Sam at first, we formed the band. I met him and we connected right away. In our dorm, that’s where we met our other bandmates. About last year, we split up,” said Zohar.

He added that in early 2020, the band had been booked to bring their brand of unique Alt Rock to shows, with them playing what quickly became their first and last show of 2020 as a full band.