Not your ordinary shaman

Come visit a café where you can enjoy a serving of deception along with your tea

GO JAE-HYUN directs Netflix’s South Korean series Café Minamdang, which is based on a web novel. It’s about Nam Han-joon (Seo In-guk), a former criminal profiler who poses as a shaman to steal money from people and uses Café Minandang as his base of operations. He teams up with his sister Nam Hye-Joon (Kang Mi-na), an excellent hacker, to back up his claims as he dupes others into believing he can read their facial expressions and converse with spirits. He is then introduced to investigator Han Jae-hee (Oh Yeon-seo), whose backstory connects her to Han Joon, a once-trustworthy cop. Café Minamdang’s narrative appears to be unique, but I’m not sure if it will keep up its pace in the next weeks. There is no question that the performers in the series are doing an excellent job; with such experienced actors, every scene is flawless, especially our major leading man, Seo In-Guk. He’s back with another interesting character after nailing his role in Doom At Your Service, and I’m so in love with his cool and elegant role as a shaman. He never disappoints.

His quirky personality does not excuse his character from having a lack of chemistry with Han Jae-hee. Despite the pair’s obvious set-up as eventual lovers, their ambitions, morals, and personalities are so drastically divergent at this point in the series that seeing a romantic connection growing between them becomes more challenging with each passing episode. The series’ supporting cast – unexpectedly – performs an excellent job, even the guest characters contribute amusement to their actions. One positive aspect of this series is that even if some of the cases are intricate and serious, they do not confuse you, but rather make the story more interesting due to the focus on the characters who keep the plot light. Every scene is coated with a veneer of humour.