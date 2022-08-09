Nothing as hyped as the Nothing Phone

Here comes the most anticipated Android of the year – an intriguing mid-ranger at a fair price

It is stated that their mission is to eliminate barriers between humans and technology. – ALL PIX FROM NOTHING OFFICIAL WEBSITE

THE world of technology has just witnessed the emergence of a groundbreaking new smartphone that represents a radical reinterpretation of mobile technology. Dubbed the Nothing Phone (1), it is a device that superficially resembles an iPhone knockoff but at least manages to present a few unique features of its own. Carl Pei, OnePlus co-founder and current CEO of the trendy London-based tech business company Nothing, remarked early in its development that “it’s time to bring the fun back into the smartphone industry.” Despite releasing the Ear (1) true wireless earbuds in 2021, Nothing has remained a mysterious company, with the Phone 1 being the company’s only other physical product to be made available since it began operations. The wireless earbuds established a defined visual aesthetic for both the brand and its commodities, which has been continued through to Phone (1) and serves as a foundation for the kinds of products that the company hopes to produce more of in the near future.

Design and Glyphs For those who haven’t yet seen the Phone (1), there’s no denying that it’s more than a simple rehashing of other phones on the market, and feels essentially the same as the most recent iPhone and Galaxy S series devices. However, it has a rear design that’s unlike anything else we have ever seen. Similar to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, both the front and rear glasses of the Phone (1) are made using the Gorilla Glass brand. The only thing that separates them on the body is the material of the frame. Phone (1) uses aluminium, which is lighter compared to the stainless steel on the 13 Pro Max. The rear features a ‘transparent’ design with a lighted Glyph Interface, which is what makes the Nothing Phone (1) interesting. The Glyph is a set of LED lights on the back of the phone that forms an amazing design. These lights can be programmed to execute a number of functions. For instance, the lights can pulse to alert you of a new message and also flash when phone calls are received. There is also a fascinating charging animation when the phone is plugged in, and while utilising the rear camera, the Glyph even works as a key light! This transparent aesthetic complements the only other Nothing product that has been introduced to date, the Nothing Ear (1). These truly wireless earphones have a see-through design and come in the same colours as the Phone (1).

Specifications and Features It has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G plus processor chip. It was reported that the chip was a refined version of an earlier seventh-generation Qualcomm chipset. Well, it doesn’t matter as it should be more than enough for everything you require, from split-screen multitasking to semi-casual gaming with ‘Very High’ graphics and ‘Max’ frame rate settings without difficulties or detectable heat buildup. Next up is its photography and videography capabilities. The camera possesses two 50MP sensors for wide and ultra-wide pictures and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. As for video recording, the Phone (1) captures up to 1080p / 60fps or 4K / 30fps via the rear sensors. According to Techradar: “Even with decent OIS and EIS that do a competent job, the vibrations made when shooting and walking are still evident in the final footage. It’d just be nice to be able to move between the ultrawide and main sensor while recording.” This particular mid-range Snapdragon CPU mobile phone comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage, which is by no means laggy but is also not at the top end of the spectrum. Phone (1) lacks IP68 water resistance, but wireless charging and stereo speakers were in their features. In addition to the phone using a USB-C cable to charge, the device does not include a charger inside the box, but Nothing’s guarantees three years of Android OS major upgrades and four years of security fixes.