NS Yoon-G to star in Netflix heist film

SINGER and actress NS Yoon-G (Kim Yoon Ji) has been cast in Netflix’s new comedy heist film, Lift.

Directed by F. Gary Gray, Lift is an action-comedy film about “an international heist crew recruited to prevent a terrorist attack mid-flight”, according to US media outlet reports.

NS Yoon-G will star alongside Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, and more.

Meanwhile, NS Yoon-G first debuted as a solo artiste in 2009. In 2019, she was cast in SBS’s K-drama series The Last Empress, taking on acting for the first time.

NS Yoon-G is currently in the US, busy preparing for her role in Lift. Netflix has yet to decide on the project’s release date.