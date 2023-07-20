Nusafest brings people together

Uniting three nations with iconic rockers and musical lineups

MUSIC enthusiasts and festival-goers finally got to experience the long-awaited Nusafest 2023, which delivered an electrifying weekend filled with fun and entertainment. The music festival was a huge success despite having experienced two postponements and reschedulings in the preceding two years. The event on July 8 and 9 attracted approximately 5,000 enthusiastic participants from Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore, who were excited to be a part of the festival. The festival, which was put on by Shiraz Projects, had a stellar line-up of 24 local and foreign performers who enthralled the crowd on two enormous stages. It was held in Bandar Malaysia, Sungai Besi, Kuala Lumpur, where the former Royal Malaysian Police Air Wing (RMP) base and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) runway were transformed to create a welcoming environment and outstanding backdrop for festival attendees to thoroughly experience the event.

Unforgettable performances Spanning two days, the festival kicked off at noon and continued until midnight, delivering an exhilarating experience for attendees. The whole event buzzed with energy and excitement, fuelled by a diverse range of music genres such as rock, grunge, metal, heavy metal, ska, reggae, and hip-hop. The first day of the event featured an impressive lineup of bands, including Barasuara, Efek Rumah Kaca, Salam Muzik, the Rocket Pilot Group, Dipha Barus, Ras Muhamad, White Percussion Unit, and Iqbal M. Each of these bands boasts a devoted fan base, contributing to the lively vibe of the festival. As night fell, the festival came alive with captivating lighting and visuals that played a vital role in enhancing the atmosphere. The stage was set for two Indonesian metal bands, Burgerkill and Seringai, to ignite the crowd with their powerful performances. With the following act, the audience was treated to one of the festival’s major highlights: a thrilling performance by Search and Wings, whose mere presence onstage made the experience an unforgettable one.

Search, led by the iconic figures Datuk Amy, bassist Nasir, and legendary guitarists Man Kidal and Hilary Ang, added an extra spark to Nusafest as one of the festival’s headliners. While rock music fans were familiar with the band’s well-known faces, there was some interest in 17-year-old Naimi, who took on the role of drummer. However, Naimi quickly dispelled any fans’ doubts or concerns by demonstrating her drumming skills, including her impressive use of the double pedal that matched the band’s rhythm and melodies. Search captivated the audience with an exhilarating performance, delivering a collection of their iconic songs, including the evergreen Rozana, Isabella, Pelesit Kota, and Pawana. Wings served as the final act of the first day, displaying an engaging and charismatic stage appearance. The iconic OG band presented their evergreen songs like Opera Hidup, Bujang Senang, Peronda Jaket Biru, and Sejati in their distinct style, with frontman Datuk Awie impressing the crowd with his powerful, high-pitched vocals.

While Wings delivered an energetic and heartfelt performance, Awie gave a short speech and paid tribute to their guitarist Eddie, who had just lost his wife the day before due to kidney failure. “As we rejoice today, someone we love is grieving. Eddie just recently lost his wife. But because of his professionalism, he is here today to be with us,” he said before going into their song Harapan. Nusafest 2023 concluded its second day with a highly anticipated performance by local 90s grunge band Butterfingers, who made a triumphant return to the stage after a four-year hiatus, fulfilling their commitment to their dedicated fans.

Butterfingers delighted the audience by performing 11 songs from their earlier albums, including beloved tracks such as Garden City of Lights, Girl Friday, Naive Sick Chasm, and The Chemistry. As a special treat, they also treated fans to an encore performance of Malayneum while teasing an upcoming concert scheduled for later this year.

The second day of Nusafest also showcased an impressive lineup, including performances by Masdo, Forceparkbois, Jemson, Budak Nakal Hujung Simpang, Gerhana Skacinta, Monoloque, Fourtwnty, Pusakata, The Changcuters, Diskoria, and the sole Singaporean band, The Pinholes. More than just music In addition to the diverse lineup of music performers, visitors to Nusafest also had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant Pasar Nusa. Set within the confines of the old RMP hangar, this creative setting adds vibrancy to the festival, attracting numerous local businesses to participate and offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy a delightful shopping experience. There was also a substage at Pasar Nusa that showcased and performed the distinctive vibe with names like A. Limin, Kolar Hijau, Motherwit, Satwo, and Teman Lelaki. The DJ set space featured talented artists including Awyn, Emai, Killah Z, MMK, S. Shahrin, Velvet, Wakmy, and Wayne.