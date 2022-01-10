Odd imbalance in Kep1er debut album

LAST week saw the much-awaited debut of South Korea’s latest girl group Kep1er, with the launch of its album First Impact and high-energy title track WA DA DA.
The nine-member group was formed through the reality show Girls Planet 999, and consists of members from Korea, Japan and China. Fans who had voted during the show had been waiting to see how their favourite girls would be featured on the album.
While most fans were thrilled at the results, there have been some rumblings about how some girls got more recording time than others.
South Korean entertainment news portal Koreaboo listed some of the biggest differences.
One of the most notable discoveries was the in performances of the top two girls on the show – Chaehyun and Bahiyyih, who placed first and second respectively.
On First Impact, Chaehyun was shown to have sung the most, a total of 18.3% of the album. In contrast, the next most frequent vocal performances came from Dayeon and Yongeun, who each sang 13.5% of the album, and who placed fourth and fifth on the reality show.
Meanwhile, Bahiyyih had the least amount of singing time on the album, at a paltry 6.4%.
Koreaboo also revealed that based on the fancams following the group’s debut, Bahiyyih had the most views, which was surprising considering how little she sang, while main singer Chaehyun was fifth in fancam views.
It remains to be seen whether the recording company will address the situation.