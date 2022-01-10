Odd imbalance in Kep1er debut album

LAST week saw the much-awaited debut of South Korea’s latest girl group Kep1er, with the launch of its album First Impact and high-energy title track WA DA DA.

The nine-member group was formed through the reality show Girls Planet 999, and consists of members from Korea, Japan and China. Fans who had voted during the show had been waiting to see how their favourite girls would be featured on the album.

While most fans were thrilled at the results, there have been some rumblings about how some girls got more recording time than others.

South Korean entertainment news portal Koreaboo listed some of the biggest differences.