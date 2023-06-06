$!Off to a promising start

The highly anticipated MALBATT: Misi Bakara is scheduled to debut in theatres across the country this August

AFTER three months of shooting in two countries, the movie inspired by true events, MALBATT: Misi Bakara, is officially slated to hit cinemas nationwide on Aug 24, 2023. Renowned director and producer Adrian Teh assures audiences that the patriotic film, MALBATT: Misi Bakara, will be ready for screening in conjunction with Independence Day celebrations on Aug 31. The interim months will be dedicated to fine-tuning and editing, ensuring the movie reaches its final form before release. MALBATT: Misi Bakara tells the true story of a 1993 operation to rescue a group of United States soldiers who were trapped when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Mogadishu, Somalia during the country’s civil war. During the tense incident, the pilot and surviving crew members, as well as 70 US rangers, were surrounded by militants and had no way out. Members of our Malaysian Batallion (MALBATT) were key in the efforts to aid the US military in rescuing all of its soldiers, whether alive or dead.

Teh, known for directing action-packed films like PASKAL: The Movie and Wira, expressed his initial inspiration for this project. Having been deeply moved by watching the 2001 Hollywood movie Black Hawk Down at the age of 17 – which tells of the incident from the perspective of US soldiers – he never anticipated the opportunity to direct a historical story from Malaysia’s perspective over two decades years later. MALBATT: Misi Bakara is part of Teh’s efforts to provide a comprehensive narrative of the night of the incident and honour the real heroes involved. “I feel like I have to let the Malaysians know the true history of this event. Therefore I have utilised all my resources, filming techniques, skills, and effort to complete this film. “This is also the toughest and most stressful movie that I have made in my entire career, but I hope everyone will like the final product,” stated Teh, who is also Chief Executive Officer of Act 2 Pictures.

During a ceremony to promote the movie which was held at GSC Mid Valley, Kuala Lumpur, the Chief of Army, General Datuk Seri Mohammad Ab Rahman served as the guest of honor and delivered a speech. He said: “It is my hope that this film will be able to display the true facts of this historic event because it was made based on information from those who were directly involved in the battle. “It is important that the true facts are highlighted in order to appreciate the sacrifices of those who have given their lives in the name of our country.” In addition, several subsidiaries of Berjaya Corporation were announced as promotional partners for the MALBATT: Misi Bakara movie. Companies such as 7-Eleven Malaysia, Starbucks Malaysia, Kenny Rogers Roasters, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Malaysia, and Cosway Malaysia will offer various promotions in conjunction with the film’s release. This collaboration with these industry giants sets a benchmark for Malaysia’s film industry. The film is also presented by the Malaysian Army in collaboration with six prominent production companies, namely Berjaya Pictures, Act 2 Pictures, Fast Bikes, Aurum Investments Limited, Golden Screen Cinemas, and Astro Shaw.