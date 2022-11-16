Offset shares heartbreaking tribute for Takeoff

RAPPER Offset is speaking out about the loss of his late Migos bandmate Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston at age 28 earlier this month.

In a heartfelt message posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Offset expressed his disbelief, pain, and sadness about Takeoff's passing.

He wrote: “Dear Take, doesn't feel real posting you like this .... This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice.

“Until we meet again, Rest In Peace. I love you.”

Offset began his tribute to Takeoff – his first cousin once removed – by telling him that “the pain you have left me with is unbearable,“ which was posted alongside a series of photos and videos of the two rappers hugging on a video set, swimming in a pool, and working together in professional settings.

“My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare,“ he wrote, noting that Takeoff would give him a “hug” instead of a more casual “dap” every time they saw each other.

“I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time,“ Offset continued. “I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled.”

He then prayed “strength” for Takeoff’s “brothers” and “family.”

“Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream,“ concluded Offset’s message. “I love you forever, 4L and after (sic).”