Oh brother, what a bother!

Having a sibling has its own advantages and disadvantages, but we wouldn’t have it any other way

BEING alone in life may have made you feel as though you were missing out if you were raised as an only child. Maybe you did as well, and could have done without the quarrelling, fighting, and inferiority complexes. However, it should be mentioned that while many individuals believe they are losing out on life by not having siblings, they may not have fully weighed the numerous negative aspects of having them. Even if having siblings is enjoyable, keep reading to find out why it isn’t always a bed of roses. The pros and cons of having brothers or sisters are covered below.

PROS Forever squad Your sibling will always be your sibling, and if you and your sibling get along, you will always be friends as well. When times are difficult, you will always have somebody to call. Of course, there will always be rough patches between you, but practically every sibling relationship also has good friendship aspects, whether they are obvious or not. A place to go for guidance With them, you may discuss issues that you might feel awkward discussing with your family or perhaps even your friends. They may have more or less already gone through it, so you may ask for suggestions and guidance on how to deal with your issues.

Protection Regardless of age, this is something that everyone needs, other than affection. The presence of siblings is like having a safe haven where you can hide. They are constantly there to protect you from both family and other people. Siblings do quarrel, but it doesn’t mean they are not going to help you if you need it. For instance, if you recently had a fight with someone else, they will still assist you regardless if they had to go out of their way. Not only do they shield you from external conflicts, but also will stand up for you against your parents. For example, if you made a minor mistake, they will often help to persuade your parents. CONS Comparison Not only can comparisons occur with strangers or colleagues, but they also occur with siblings, and they often do so in the worst possible ways. Comparisons can be made with regard to academic performance, behaviour, fashion and many more. There are many factors that lead to sibling comparisons, which can lead to feelings of retaliation and jealousy. For instance, if one sibling excels academically while the other does not, the sibling who excels in academics must listen to a lot of criticism, even if the other sibling excels in a different area.