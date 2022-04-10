Olivia Cooke battled depression while filming Bates Motel

NO matter who we are, there are many of us who are healing from trauma, and it’s the same for celebrities too. In recent years, we’ve seen a shift in the way people view and talk about mental health, with more public figures choosing to speak candidly about their struggles with mental illness.

Recently, House of the Dragon actress Olivia Cooke opened up about her mental health during an interview with the Observer. She spoke about her struggles with loneliness while filming the A&E series Bates Motel, a psychological horror series focusing on the fictional serial killer Norman Bates.

Cooke worked for five seasons on Bates Motel from 2013 to 2018, starring as Emma Decody, a quirky and pretty girl with cystic fibrosis, who developed feelings for Bates, played by Freddie Highmore.

During 10 years as an actor, Cooke has built a career of remarkably diverse roles. She was only 20 when she was called to Canada to work on Bates Motel. Now 28, the British actress shared that she experienced a “full mental breakdown” in 2016.