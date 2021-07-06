Olivia Rodrigo goes to prom

EVER wondered what it is like to go to prom with a celebrity? Olivia Rodrigo got you covered as she is giving you “the ultimate alternative prom experience”! In fact, the songstress recently gave her fans, known as “Livies” a treat by taking them on a virtual prom celebration.

Writing on the invitation, the newly graduated high school senior expressed her intentions behind this move: “Since lots of us, me included didn’t get to go to prom this year, I thought it would be super fun to throw a sort of virtual event and share it with my favourite people.”

The live-streamed event was premiered on her Youtube channel. Prior to the official event, Rodrigo hosted a “pre-party” Q&A session where she answered questions about the making of her latest album, Sour. She later culminated the event with her debut concert feature film.

Titled Sour Prom, the film starts by following Rodrigo to her high school prom in a limousine. And later featuring performances of her songs from the debut record. This included renditions of her latest singles Good 4 U, Deja Vu, and Driver’s License.

But what makes this more interesting was the preparation beforehand. Ahead of the celebration, the singer surprised many “Livies” with her various creative method of invitations. From surprise visits to their homes to personally delivered gifts, Rodrigo sure seems to really appreciate her fans.

With the current success she is experiencing, it is no mystery why. Since its release in May, the album has gone on to become the biggest debut of this year thus far. Also, spawning two Number One hits on the Billboard charts.

Her debut single, Driver’s License was an immediate success upon its release, gaining love from Taylor Swift and Kelly Clarkson. Though Rodrigo is still a fairly new artist, it is no secret that the young star is set to have a bright future in the industry.