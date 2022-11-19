OMEGA X thank fans for support during abuse scandal

K-POP group OMEGA X recently thanked their fans in a press conference for playing an important role in highlighting the abuse group members suffered at the hands of the CEO of their label Spire Entertainment, and demanding action against their abuser.

They also wanted to thank fans for supporting and encouraging them through their ordeal.

It was a fan who had initially exposed OMEGA X’s CEO for abusing the members after a concert in Los Angeles last month.

Shortly after the revelation, the agency released a press statement about the incident which dismissed the allegations. However, fans refused to let the matter die, eventually leading to the resignation of the CEO.

Ther group is currently distancing itself from the label, even creating their own Instagram account to keep in touch with fans.