On the right note

Athalia Buswani makes her debut as a recording artiste

SO much has happened for Athalia Buswani since she joined TikTok three years ago. For one, the 19-year-old has become a star on the social platform, having over 758.2k followers to call her own. But apart from her success on TikTok, Athalia has also been making waves as an artist. In fact, the singer recently marked her first musical footprint with her debut single, We Go Up. And the tune which is under Universal Music Malaysia and Lion Music Group has been sitting quite well with fans and critics alike. Just within one month, the music video has racked up over 87,000 views online. And the initial clip where the songstress first teased the tune, has amassed over 260,000 views on TikTok. In an exclusive interview with theSun, the singer opens up about her newfound musical success and the inspiration behind We Go Up.

Congrats on the release of We Go Up! What is it like making the switch from TikTok to music? “Honestly, it feels natural. Ever since I was 14, I have always competed in competitions, especially in high school. I have always also done covers and I post them online like on YouTube and such. “So being in the music industry, it’s not really that new to me, especially when my mum is also a singer in the industry. So, it’s not really new to me. But the new part is that I am signed under Universal Music Malaysia, which is definitely mind-blowing that I am in the team.” Were you nervous about the release? “Yes. I felt really nervous because I actually had a single before but that was only by myself. Although it felt exciting then, I didn’t really feel the excitement as much as how I felt with, We Go Up. This is because this is my first single which was professionally done. “It is under Universal Music Malaysia, which is definitely like the peak where I am like, ‘Oh God, this is amazing.’ And so, I was nervous to release it. And another fact that made me nervous was that I wrote the song along with my producer, Bryan. “And the lyrics and the song are something I can relate to as I was actually in the situation when I wrote We Go Up. So, releasing something that you are dealing with felt like I was telling a secret. So, that was thrilling but it all went through and it’s all good now.” What is We Go Up all about? “We Go Up is basically all about a complicated friendship. It’s like a love and hate relationship. It is one of those relationships where you are in a good place with someone and you guys are acting as if you guys are dating and in love, but at the same time, you guys don’t know what you guys are. Like it’s very complicated. So, basically, that’s what the song is all about.”