Once a spy, always a spy!

Sardar stays true to the spirit of anticipation and excitement

WE are introduced to Inspector Vijay Prakash (Karthi), an effective and efficient police officer who hungers for internet fame. He puts a lot of effort into his work in Chennai to ensure that he becomes the reason that tweets about cops are constantly trending for all the right reasons. We soon learn the reason for his eagerness to gain a good name. His father Sardar (also Karthi), a former spy, has been branded a traitor by the government. At one point, Vijay comes across a murder case with certain links with national intelligence. How that case connects him with his long-lost father forms the rest of the story. In this movie, Karthi excelled every scene. He performs in two different roles, and seeing him in each is visually pleasing. He did a great job both as Vijay and Sardar.

Karthi usually plays humorous roles, but I have to say that in his part as Sardar, a spy in his 60s, he makes action seem so simple. I was quite impressed because I did not watch the trailer prior to seeing the movie. One of the finest scenes in the film has to be Sardar’s introduction scene, which takes place during a prison riot. The battle scenes involving Sardar, who cannot fight like a younger hero in his twenties or thirties, are very well executed. Rajisha portrays the wife of the Sardar, while Raashi Khanna plays Vijay’s sweetheart Shalini. These two starring females each performed admirably. Chunky Pandey was the ideal pick for Rathod, the main antagonist. Although I wasn’t entirely convinced he was the proper villain when he was first introduced in the opening scene, as the story progresses, he clearly does honour to his part.