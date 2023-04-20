One last ride with the Guardians

In celebration of the release of Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, fans will be able to experience a specially curated outdoor display inspired by the franchise right in the heart of Kuala Lumpur from 14 April until 14 May 2023 at Piazza of Starhill Shopping Gallery. As Malaysians head downtown to gear up for the Raya celebrations, they can check out this interactive and colourful installation, which provides a great backdrop for an OOTD picture or family portrait.

In Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” opens in cinemas on May 4.