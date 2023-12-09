One Piece wonder

A NEW record has been set for Netflix by One Piece, the live-action adaptation of a Japanese anime. Released last week, the first season of the series has surpassed Wednesday and Stranger Things in the first few days of its release by becoming the highest-ranking TV series in 84 different countries.

This surpasses a milestone set by season one of the streamer’s Addams Family adaptation Wednesday and season four of the sci-fi series Stranger Things.

Both shows ranked the highest in 83 territories over their first weekends of release.

One Piece is currently being hailed for breaking the “curse” of live-action anime adaptations, especially in regards to Netflix’s previous endeavours with Cowboy Bebop and Death Note, both of which flopped.

The series follows a ragtag crew of pirates and their search for a lost treasure called “One Piece”, and it stars Iñaki Godoy as the series lead, Monkey D Luffy. The rest of the pirate crew includes Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero) and Sanji (Taz Skylar).

Eiichiro Oda created the original manga, upon which both the One Piece anime and the new Netflix series were based.

Ahead of the release of the new show, which was developed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, Oda predicted that fans would potentially push back against the new live-action version.

“It’s absurd that the idea of adapting One Piece to live action was conceived seven years ago. How was it possible to transpose such a world into reality?” Oda wrote in an open letter earlier this year.

“It took a lot of work. The efforts of the actors, the reconstruction of buildings and costumes, realising the situations so that they could only work in live action, the dialogues and the commitment of so many people who worked together were already in itself something beautiful.”