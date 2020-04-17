One world at home

MAKE a date on your couch or favourite armchair this weekend when the highly acticipated One World: Together At Home Global Special will be broadcast on major television networks and streamed online on April 19 from 2am to 10am (Malaysian time). This virtual concert, organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and international advocacy organisation Global Citizen, aims to bring together people who are affected by the current Covid-19 global pandemic and enourage them to take meaningful actions to protect their health as well as support the actions taken to help overcome Covid-19.

This event will also celebrate and support frontliners such as healthcare workers who are facing overwelming odds to get the job done in treating patients infected by this disease. Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, this global event will feature Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder. This event will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel.

“The World Health Organisation is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO in a statement on their website. “We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The One World: Together At Home concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat.”

