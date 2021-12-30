Only the best

Here are the 10 top destinations to visit in 2022 according to Lonely Planet

NOW that countries are opening up, Lonely Planet has released its list of top destinations to travel to in 2022 after taking a year off in 2021 due to Covid-19. After considering all upcoming events, news, travel initiatives, and sustainability, the list ranks the must-visit cities for 2022 in the post-pandemic world as travellers rediscover travelling with a newfound appreciation. According to Lonely Planet, the top 10 cities to travel to for 2022 are: 10. Gyeongju, South Korea Gyeongju was the capital of the ancient kingdom of Silla which ruled about two-thirds of the Korean Peninsula, which was at its peak around the 8th century. After ruling for close to a thousand years, that makes Gyeongju a place of many archaeological sites, and many referred to the city as the museum without walls. Among such historical treasures, Seokguram grotto, Bulguksa temple, Gyeongju Historic Areas and Yangdong Folk Village are designated as World Heritage Sites by Unesco and many of the historical sites have helped Gyeongju become one of the most popular tourist destinations in South Korea. 9. Florence, Italy A city in Central-Northern Italy, Florence is the city of museums, palaces, and churches, and is the home to some of the greatest artistic treasures in the world. Originating as a Roman city, it was the birthplace of the Italian Renaissance. Politically, economically, and culturally, it was one of the most important cities in Europe and the world around the 15th century, with renowned architecture like the Cathedral, the Baptistery, the Uffizi, the Bargello, and the Accademia. Florence is calmer than Italy’s other equally tourist-centric spots, allowing you to let your mind learn and absorb history from all around. 8. Mérida, Mexico The capital and largest city in Yucatán state in Mexico is a far cry compared to the tourist-clogged beaches of Cancun. With Spanish colonial buildings made in the 16th century built on top of an ancient Maya civilization called T’ho which dates back to 2600 BC, Mérida’s culture is a distinctive blend of traditions. After 500 years of coexistence, a comingling of rituals and beliefs created a vibrant cultural identity that continues to shape the dynamic city, making it one of the safest cities in Mexico with a diverse splendour of art, architecture, and food.

7. Dublin, Ireland Nights in Dublin are alive with pub crawls and live music, while the days are full of enchanting architecture, tucked-away bookstores, and even a kayaking tour to Dalkey Island. The city has a history over 5,000 years ago with the Viking settlers and Celtic tribes that shaped Dublin into the magnificence it is now. Just outside the city and along the coast are some of the truly beautiful seaside towns and extraordinary walking routes. Some long, some short, some easy, some challenging, but all stunning and all unique to the Dublin and Wicklow mountains and coastline. 6. Nicosia/Lefkosia, Cyprus Steeped in an exceptionally long and intricate history that can be traced back to the Bronze Age, the old city has had a treasure trove of turbulent history that can be seen all around. In stark contrast, there is youthful energy around the city with its vibrant café culture and modern art museums. Nicosia is the city of duality, with fascinating architecture like the Selimiye Camii, a former Christian cathedral converted into a mosque, to the more surreal and sombre oil barrels and barbed wire barricading the UN Buffer Zone, giving you a sense of a present-day state of limbo for the world’s last divided capital. 5. Lagos, Nigeria Lagos is one of the most prominent cities of the Yoruba people with the unique architecture introduced by returning Amaros/Agudas, the descendants of freed Afro-Brazilian slaves after Ibikunle Akitoye signed the Treaty between Great Britain and Lagos in 1852. Like all the Obas before him, their official residence is the Oba of Lagos, which is available for tourists to visit. Oba Akitoye was the first Oba of Lagos to be buried within the modern palace, which is also home to ancient shrines, Èṣù and Ògún. As an important location for African and Black cultural identity, Lagos has a vibrant nightlife and has given birth to a variety of music styles such as Sakara music, Nigerian hip hop, jùjú, and Afrobeat. 4. Atlanta, US Georgia’s capital, Atlanta is the home of the Coca-Cola museum, Buckhead, and Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Park. When visiting, you can check out the portraits and stories in the Center for Civil and Human Rights to commemorate people who lost their lives in the fight, or check out one of the hundreds of diverse performances at the Fox Theatre each year. The city has an iconic African American history with historical black neighbourhoods like Summerhill, The West End and Old 4th Ward, featuring African-American fine art and soul food, giving Atlanta the nickname of ‘Black Mecca’ for it reputation as one of the top destinations for Black History and Culture. 3.Freiburg, Germany The dynamic university town in southwest Germany bears the unofficial title of Germany’s environmental capital. Being the home to some of the greatest minds, the city is full of masterful engineering, seen from the green buildings to the Bächle, which are little waterways fed by the Dreisam river. Legend says that if you accidentally step into one, you’ll end up marrying someone from Freiburg. The eco-town developed and built its new neighbourhoods according to sustainability principles, and the citizens are known for their love of cycling and recycling. The city has an excellent public transport system with railway lines the leads to the gorgeous Black Forest. Travel to Freiburg to see how the futuristic city set in a forest became the most liveable, progressive, sustainable and child-friendly city for a medieval old town.

2. Taipei, Taiwan As one of the countries that was able to contain the Covid-19 spread, Taiwan has received international praise and approval for it, making it number two on the list. The bustling metropolis of Taipei is a blend of Chinese culture with a curious fusion of Japanese and American influences, where you’ll find shiny skyscrapers and ancient temples hazy with incense. Spend your day exploring the treasures in the National Palace Museum that date back to 8,000 years and surveying the city from Taipei 101 before shopping your way down the streets of Ximending. As night falls, eat your way across the numerous night markets filled with street food that leaves you hankering for more.