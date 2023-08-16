Open FIDE Rapid Rated Chess event draws them in

THE inaugural Open FIDE Rapid Rated Chess Championship, organised by Pearl Point Shopping Mall alongside partners, was held at the 2nd Floor Event Hall from July 29 to 30.

This significant chess event saw the collaborative efforts of Pearl Point Shopping Mall and DATCC, bolstered by the support of The Pearl KL and sponsorship from Jaya Grocer and Don’t Yell At Me.

Distinguished guests gracing the event included a diverse pool of 343 participants from Malaysia, Russia, Switzerland, Brunei, Singapore, Nigeria, India, Iraq, and Kazakhstan converged over the course of two days for this captivating chess tournament.

The championship not only presented lucrative cash prizes of up to RM10,000, courtesy of Pearl Point Shopping Mall, but also awarded medals, certificates, and other tangible prizes, culminating in a truly rewarding experience.

Choy elegantly captured the essence of the event: “Chess is a game of dedication, strategy, and quick thinking. In our view, the ‘1st PPSM Chess Championship’ is to encourage all young people and chess enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds and states to embrace their passion for chess.”

The tremendous response and enthusiastic participation in the event resonated with the organisers, who expressed their eagerness for future tournaments that contribute positively to society.

The all-encompassing two-day chess spectacle catered to enthusiasts of varying ages and preferences. The first day, July 29th, 2023 (Saturday), saw competitions spanning age groups such as U-6, U-8, U-10, U-12, U-14, and U-16. The following day, continued the excitement with the Open FIDE Rapid Rated category, encompassing the Best OKU, Best Women, Best Veteran, and Best IPT classifications. The matches on both days commenced at 10 am and concluded at 6 pm.

For the winners’ list, Day 1 (July 29): In the U-6, U-8, and U-10 categories, the champions were Indah Sofea Khuzaili Hairi, Alan Gagloyev, and Wong Rui Yang, while Day 1 (U-12, U-14, and U-16) saw Kavin Mohan, Genivan Genkeswaran, and Shahar Uzair as the champions.

In the Open Fide event Day 2, IM Pavel Shkapenko from Russia emerged as the champion. Notable mentions include FM Lye Lik Zang as the 1st Best IPT, Muhd Syamil Azlee as the 1st Best OKU, and Nevedha Kalidoss, age seven, as the youngest participant, while the oldest participant was Lim Kian Hwa, 70.

In essence, the 1st Open Fide Rapid Rated Chess Championship was a resounding success, bringing together chess aficionados from various corners of the globe, fostering healthy competition, and fuelling the love for this intellectual pursuit.