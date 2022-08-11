Original Predator stars praise Prey’s Amber Midthunder

THE hit film Prey, the latest sequel in the Predator franchise, was released on Hulu last weekend to rave reviews from fans and critics alike. According to Disney, which owns the streamer, Prey had the most viewers of any film or TV episode in Hulu's history.

The film acts as a prologue to the original 1987 Predator film by flashing back hundreds of years to the 1700s, following a Predator who targets a Native American tribe.

Original Predator actors Bill Duke, who portrayed Sgt Mac Eliot, and Jesse Ventura, who played Blain Cooper, shared their views on Twitter, praising Amber Midthunder's portrayal of a young healer who faces off against the Predator in the film.

Ventura praised director Dan Trachtenberg's smooth work and welcomed Midthunder to the “Predator family”.

“Great, great, film. [Amber Midthunder] you definitely ain’t got time to bleed. Welcome to the Predator family. [Danny Trachtenberg] Thank you for making a such a thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film,“ Ventura wrote.

Duke wrote on Twitter: “Have you checked out the #PreyMovie on Hulu, if not, do watch it. It’s an amazing film and [Amber Midthunder] is phenomenal. This young woman has a bright career ahead of her. As [Jesse Ventura] mentioned ... welcome to the #Predator Family.”

Duke closed off with “I see you,” referring to his well-known quote from the original film.

Mithunder responded to the tweets thanking the stars, and expressed how humbled she felt reading the comments. According to Predator series fans, Midthunder performed an outstanding job with the tense action scenes, and gave a “unique realistic feel” to her character.

Prey follows Midthunder’s characters Naru, a skillful healer who dreams of becoming one of her tribe’s hunters. When danger strikes her camp, she sets out to protect her people. She soon discovers that the ‘prey’ she is chasing is in fact an extremely dangerous alien warrior, resulting in a horrifying fight for survival.

The film also stars Native American actors Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush and Julian Black Antelope, with Dane DiLiegro as the Predator.

Prey is now streaming on Hulu.