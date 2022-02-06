Oscar Isaac confirms ‘Moon Knight’ will be a limited series

MARVEL STUDIOS has been working on a new series based on the comic hero Moon Knight for two years, and the unusual Avenger will finally be making his live action debut next month on the Disney+ channel.

The main character, Steven Grant, is played by actor Oscar Isaac, and the character of principal villain Arthur Harrow will be portrayed by the four-time Academy Award-nominee Ethan Hawke.

In a recent joint interview for Variety, which he shared with Morbius star Jared Leto, Isaac confirmed that Moon Knight will be a limited series.

“I’d never heard of Moon Knight before, and I collected comics when I was younger. I’d heard of Morbius, but I’d never heard of Moon Knight. I don’t know how the process was for you, because it’s a feature film, we’re a limited series.”

Fans should really show their support by streaming the show if they want a season 2!

Moon Knight will premiere on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 on Disney+.

In the meantime, you can watch the trailer here: