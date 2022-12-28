Our favourite breakout stars of 2022

Take a look at the stars who truly stood out this year

THE year 2022 witnessed a lot of major productions and new talent in the entertainment sector. As 2022 draws to a close, it’s time to reflect on which celebrities made the biggest breakthroughs over the year. Although the entertainment industry sees a fresh crop of talent every year, this one saw a wide spectrum of prospective talents emerge who stand out for their outstanding performances. Here are our selections for the year’s biggest breakthroughs. Amber Mithunder (Prey) Amber Mithunder’s performance in the Hulu original film Prey won her praise from the critics. She has long been one of Hollywood’s rising stars. In what is essentially a prequel, with members of the Comanche tribe at the core of the action, which takes place in the early 1700s. In addition to being the most critically-praised Predator film with the best reviews, Prey is also a fantastic action film in and of itself, and Midthunder offers a physically expressive performance as Naru. Midthunder’s performance stands out as one of the year’s greatest despite having a small portion of lines in the drama.

Austin Butler (Elvis) The sole original film on the list is currently Elvis, which has climbed into the top 10 domestic box office spots for 2022. Austin Butler plays legendary rock-and-roll star Elvis Presley in the movie, which is a maximalist biography of the singer. He perfectly captures the voice, character, and even the famous movements. It should also be highlighted that he is able to convincingly portray Elvis in all of the movie’s many eras and phases. Butler covers Presley’s most iconic musical performances, from his early days through his 1968 return spectacular, in a jaw-dropping, almost ferocious manner.

Tenoch Huerta (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) Due to his depiction of a stern leader in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Mexican actor who plays Namor, the monarch of Talokan, earned the hearts of Marvel fans all over the world. Huerta has been in numerous films before, but his performance as Namor has truly brought him to notice. The actor shone as the sequel’s antagonist because he transformed the MCU mutant into a powerful monarch who yearned to defend his people. He now has a higher degree of worldwide visibility thanks to the movie, which he’s using to support various causes including social justice.

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) Thanks to her rising body of killer and scare films, including Studio 666 with Dave Grohl and Scream and American Carnage, Ortega has been labelled the queen of horror. After appearing in the Scream remake as Tara Carpenter, she has established herself as a legitimate horror star. She also portrayed Lorraine Day, a would-be adult film star, in the slasher thriller X. More recently, Ortega’s outstanding performance as the ‘creepy and kooky’ Wednesday Addams in a new limited series cemented her star status and proved her power on Netflix.

Simone Ashley (Bridgerton) Bridgerton season 2 gave Simone Ashley a breakout role that helped establish her as a female lead. She portrayed the oldest Sharma sister with a fierceness that helped Kate become one of the most noteworthy new characters on the show. Ashley had already made an impression on audiences previously in the Netflix series Sex Education.

Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) One of the most notable new characters in Stranger Things season 4 is Eddie Munson, who is portrayed by Joseph Quinn. The 29-year-old entertainer, who has become an internet celebrity, captured all of our hearts. The season’s standout fan favourite character also had a long-lasting effect on the popular Netflix series. With a leading role in A Quiet Place: Day One from Paramount, Joseph Quinn has found his next significant endeavour.