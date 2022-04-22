Our shared responsibility

Khor Sue Yee, one of the co-founders and executive directors of Zero Waste Malaysia, started the group on Facebook in 2016. It was registered as a non-profit organisation in 2018 and the aim of the organisation is to increase awareness of sustainable living and promote a zero waste lifestyle by advocating individual actions. At the same time, they also serve as a resource platform for the community to learn about local zero waste tips.

On the question of greenwashing, Khor explains that the term has a different meaning to different people, depending on their environmental values. For example, brands can portray themselves as being eco-friendly when their values aren’t actually aligned to that.

For Khor, it is not a question of right or wrong. “You can also look at it from another perspective. If they actually didn’t do anything, greenwashing wouldn’t be a thing. So in a sense, greenwashing came into existence because brands are starting to take action, despite how small it is.”

Since the values of consumers are slowly changing, companies and brands might greenwash so that they can make the public think that they are doing something good for the environment.

On top of being a zero waste advocate, Khor has also had past experience working with large corporations as a strategic sourcing consultant, and has a multifaceted view on greenwashing.

“First of all, perhaps we need to look into their future plan as a whole. For example, maybe the company is starting with greenwashing but only as a short term plan, and they might have a long term goal to be more sustainable in the future.

“A big company might greenwash because they can’t roll out their entire implementation plan all at once because that will require a lot of investment and cost. So instead, they might start out with pilot projects first to get feedback from the consumers.

“For example, a big skincare brand might start a refillable solution but it’s only available at one outlet and they won’t allow the consumers to use their own reusable bottles. Some people might feel that that’s unfair, but maybe the company had already done their research and that was the best solution to make sure that their product is at its best quality. Perhaps they have already invested a lot for that product’s whole production line, and it would actually also create unnecessary trash if they just scrapped that product.”

So what actually is the problem and whose responsibility is it? Khor says that overconsumption is part of the responsibility of the consumers.

“Because we want the product, we then indirectly create the demand for the producer and brand owners. It [goes] both ways. I used also think that it’s the brand owners or the industry’s fault, but after taking a step back, I realised that it’s also because of consumers’ demands.”