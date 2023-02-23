Out of the box

This documentary focuses on J-Hope’s solo career and his dedication towards music

A BEHIND-THE-SCENES LOOK at J-Hope’s creative process, obstacles, and planning for his solo album, Jack in the Box, can be seen in the documentary j-hope IN THE BOX. J-Hope (real name Jung Hoseok) is a well-known member of the K-Pop supergroup BTS. He became the first member of the group to release a full-length solo project. The documentary, which was shot over 200 days, gives a unique insight into what J-Hope went through to produce the album, and shows the preparations for his August 2022 solo debut as the opening act for renowned music festival Lollapalooza, depicting his late-night studio practices, as well as his stage and dance rehearsals. The documentary offers the idol the chance to reveal his true identity and share his songs with the world. J-Hope takes his fans on a personal journey, as he steps outside of his comfort zone to create songs that reveals his more mature side.

We also get to see video of the listening party where he presented his new album to friends and business acquaintances. He made the effort to see how the event was set up, how the audience was welcomed, how the door gifts were made, and even took part in the food tasting session. Also, the documentary shows his visit to his family home, where he introduces us to his family. He shows off a large scholar stone his parents bought that reads “Hope World”, a tribute to the first solo mix-tape he released in 2018, as he makes his way through the home and into the backyard. A display of the Jung family home is what makes this segment of the documentary extremely intriguing and endearing. His mother has a collection of vintage BTS merchandise and magazine covers dating all the way back to the group’s early days in a glass case, and the stairway of their house is lined with pictures of him and his sister.

J-Hope visits the place where he was raised and reflects upon his life to date. He talks about how far he has come and how grateful he is for the love and support of his fans. As a fan of BTS, watching the documentary certainly made me super emotional. Of course, the documentary is just like any other BTS documentary, but it is still impressive to see J-Hope build everything from scratch. As we already know, from the album to the festival, everything went off without a hitch. We get to watch J-Hope in action during the dance rehearsals, and I’m not going to lie, sometimes he truly is intimidating as he points out even the smallest mistake made by the dancers. We already know J-Hope is incredibly demanding when it comes to his work ethic as an artiste, and we get to witness that side of him here. Overall, I think ARMYs would enjoy j-hope IN THE BOX because while it focuses on J-Hope’s solo album preparation, it also has a number of amusing moments, and an appearance by his BTS groupmate Jimin is another highlight.