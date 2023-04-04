Out on my own

LYFE’s Thashine was in Jakarta recently for Netflix’s Reflections of Me event honouring the remarkable women who work on both sides of the camera

THERE are several series and movies on Netflix that portray the story of complex, diverse women who are powerful in many different ways. In March, Netflix went above and beyond to include more female-centric stories. In addition to screening series that focus on women, Netflix celebrated Women’s Month by organising a hybrid press and influencer event titled Reflections of Me in Jakarta, Indonesia on March 16, 2023. Over 200 in-person and online media, influencers, and members of the film community from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam attended the event, in order to discuss the portrayal of women on-screen and the influence they have on the region’s creative industry. theSun attended the event together with Alicia Amin and Linora Low, two well-known Malaysian personalities, flying out from KLIA one day earlier. Every aspect of the work-cation, from transportation to meals, was graciously sponsored by Netflix. This trip was particularly meaningful to me. I’ve gone on trips with my friends and family before, but this was to be my first time travelling abroad alone.

This work-cation certainly helped to boost my self-confidence. Since ultimately, I’m the only one I can depend on, I had to be extra watchful and cautious of everything and everyone. By the time we got to Seokarna Hatta Airport in Jakarta, the airport staff was already waiting for us to arrive at the immigration area so they could pick us up. We eventually arrived at the Fairmont Jakarta after a nearly hour-long drive from the airport. This is without a doubt one of the most opulent hotels I’ve stayed in. We each had our own room, and it was all lovely and cosy. Having all that space to myself was absolutely thrilling. We spent around three to four hours relaxing in the room before leaving for the welcome dinner, which was held at the famed Hutan Kota by Plataran. It was a stunning restaurant that celebrated Indonesia’s natural splendours and heritage. We were seated together with women from all over the region.

Given the small size of the group, getting along with all the beautiful ladies was easy. During dinner, we spent our time getting to know each other’s lifestyles. Honestly, I thought that sitting with so many strangers would be uncomfortable, but being able to test out my communications skills made the entire session feel like a success. The next morning, I woke up really late, so I was essentially scrambling to get ready to leave for Senayan City mall, where our main event, Reflections of Me, was scheduled. Fortunately, I was able to reach the lobby at the designated call time. The trip to the mall just took ten minutes. As we arrived, photographs were taken, and everyone was quite welcoming. They made us feel at home the whole time we were there by welcoming us with open arms. The stage was wonderful, the on-site studios were all set up excellently, and the hall was exquisitely adorned with lovely lighting. Attendees were seen exploring the interactive and engaging experience installations while exchanging ideas, thoughts, and stories.

Sakdiyah Ma’ruf, an Indonesian poet, comedian, and performer, gave the event’s opening presentation. She expressed her viewpoint on how women are portrayed in media. A panel discussion was the event’s high point. Later Marissa Anita, an Indonesian actress, journalist, and host, presided over the discussion. Among the speakers on the programme were Indian film critic Anupama Chopra, Vietnamese-Irish screenwriter Eirene Tran Donohue (A Tourist’s Guide to Love), Indonesian filmmaker Kamila Andini (Gadis Kretek), Thai actress, director, producer, and writer Manatsanun ‘Donut’ Phanlerdwongsakul (Thai Cave Rescue), and Filipino director Marla Archeta (Doll House). Each panellist had a chance to speak about their history in the pitch and their efforts to portray powerful women on TV. Also, the panel discussion was live-streamed on Netflix Asia’s YouTube channel. All of the panellists agreed that additional discussions are necessary to bring about structural change in the sector. They also took the time to consider the challenges of creating real female characters. We took a break for lunch after the energising session with the incredible line-ups, and the day proceeded with the screening of the upcoming Thai film Hunger, in which a woman in her thirties is invited to train with a harsh chef.