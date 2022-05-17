P1Harmony announces single collab with Pink Sweat$

ON Monday, rising K-pop group P1Harmony announced that it was working on an upcoming collaboration with Us-based R&B singer Pink Sweat$.

The two will be releasing a digital single titled Gotta Get Back. The single was revealed through the unveiling of a teaser featuring a retro pink telephone emblazoned with the title of the track and the names of both artistes.

The two musical acts have shown their love for one another in the past, with P1Harmony previously covering Pink Sweat$’s single At My Worst, and Pink Sweat$ was also seen supporting P1Harmony at the NYC stop of the group’s recent US tour.

Pink Sweat$ is also no stranger to the world of K-pop, as he has previously collaborated with SEVENTEEN’s DK and Joshua, and has thanked K-pop idols like ATEEZ’s Seonghwa for covering his songs in the past.

Fans can look forward to hearing Gotta Get Back when it drops on May 26. We’re sure that the track will be yet another hit tune!