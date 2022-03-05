P1Harmony drop teaser images for upcoming English single

RISING K-pop group P1Harmony have dropped their teaser images for the English version of their hit single Do It Like This.

In the teasers, P1Harmony take on a casual concept in purple. Do It Like This was previously made available as a CD-only track on their third mini album Disharmony: Find Out.

The English version of P1Harmony’s Do It Like This will be out worldwide on March 10, on the first day of the group’s P1ustage H: Peace tour stop in New York City.

Watch the music video for the Korean version of the song here: