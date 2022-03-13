Pablo Schrieber reveals more about Master Chief role

FOR more than 20 years, millions of gamers worldwide have played Xbox’s flagship space shooter game Halo and its sequels, taking on the role of a futuristic Spartan warrior Master Chief.

Considering the game’s success, a Hollywood version seemed inevitable, yet also inevitably difficult – the game’s main character had no character at all since the Master Chief serves as a helmeted stand-in for the player.

Various writers, producers and directors jumped on and off the project. It was a movie, then a TV show. The upcoming series alone has had three showrunners and been attached to two networks, with Paramount+ set to premiere it on March 24.

Since 2018, however, there has been at least one constant attached: Pablo Schreiber, the actor tasked with playing the mysterious warrior.

“There’s this expectation because a huge portion of the audience has played the game believing they are the Master Chief,” he says. “And now here I am, attempting to play it.”

Rather than viewing Master Chief’s opaqueness as a hurdle, Halo makes the character ignorant of his past (his memory has been erased and emotions chemically suppressed). This allows Schrieber full rein to explore the character, and allow the audience to learn more about him, over the course of the debut season’s nine episodes as he finds himself defying orders to protect a young girl (Kwan Ha Boo).

“I was given a lot of leeway in those roles to push the boundaries because the characters are so big and broad,” said Schreiber. “This is a 180-degree turn. It’s a very tight box, especially early in the series, trying to find the sweet spot of restraint and figure out this guy’s inner life.

“There’s so much opportunity for transcending being a sci-fi show, a superhero show or a video game show and just be legitimately great television that happens to be exploring those genres.”