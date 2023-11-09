Paint the night red

Exploring another dynamic nightlife

WHEN it comes to nightlife, Kuala Lumpur has always been the go-to destination for my colleagues and I. However, a thirst for new experiences led us to seek out an alternative, and thus began our adventure to explore the vibrant and captivating nightlife of “the highlands”. Little did we know that this decision would unravel into a night of excitement, laughter and unforgettable memories. As the clock struck 9pm, our journey began with a leisurely stroll along the enchanting Gohtong Way. It serves as a destination where families and friends gather to commemorate the values of togetherness, unity and harmony. The vibrant hues of the street lights illuminated the chilly night air, creating an atmosphere that was as refreshing as it was exciting. The variety of shops, eateries and stalls that lined the path beckoned us to indulge in the local delicacies and souvenirs. The crisp mountain air coupled with the colourful surroundings made the walk a surreal experience, setting the perfect tone for the night ahead.

RedTail Karaoke With spirits high and curiosity piqued, we continued our escapade to the heart of entertainment: RedTail Karaoke. At first, we timidly clutched the microphones, our voices quivering. However, after a few rounds of drinks, the magic of the night began to take hold. Laughter replaced hesitation as we belted out tunes from various eras and genres, transforming the room into a chorus of melodies. The pinnacle of our karaoke adventure was undoubtedly the uproarious rendition of Baby Shark, a testament to the power of music in bringing out our inner children. Amidst our musical fervour, we savoured some of the most delectable snacks that RedTail Karaoke had to offer.

Ravenous from singing, we tried the Chicken Fire Hot Dog and Salted Egg and Marmite Sauce Hot Chicken Wings that tantalised our taste buds with their perfect blend of flavours – a harmonious accompaniment to our karaoke extravaganza. Of course, as our enjoyment increased, we decided to move on to shots. We ordered the Xiao Hong Assam Boi and the experience was nothing short of heavenly. The initial sourness of the shots danced on our tongues, but as the smooth vodka hit, it magically transformed into a drink that was nothing less than perfect. The mingling of flavours and the warming sensation of the beverage added an extra layer of delight to our already joyous night. RedTail Bar When we were ready to move on from karaoke, we found ourselves at the RedTail Bar, a social gaming lounge that promised a plethora of engaging activities and offered an ideal setting for pre-drinks. The place features an extensive range of games like Oversized Beer Pong, Enormous Jenga, Foosball and even electronic gaming machines.

Hours flew by as we engaged in friendly banter and battled each other in various games. The thrill of competition was heightened by the promise that the loser would have to chug a beer, leading to fits of laughter and playful camaraderie. The staff, with their infectious energy, added to the vibrant atmosphere, turning the lounge into a haven of fun. As the clock neared midnight, a DJ stepped up, spinning pulsating beats that made us want to dance. With the intoxicating blend of music and alcohol, we happily lost ourselves in the enchanting and electric ambiance. Empire Nearing 2am, our final destination awaited: Empire, an extension of the renowned Zouk nightclub. This place is a captivating blend of urban art, fashion and music. With influences from global hip-hop culture, the design pays homage to various elements from Bronx-inspired graffiti to Compton-infused vibes.

While not as crowded as some of the other venues, the energy within was electrifying. The beer buckets flowed freely, unlocking our inhibitions and setting the stage for an unforgettable night. The DJ’s masterful mixes compelled us to move to the rhythm of the night. The spacious and beautifully designed venue exceeded our expectations, with every corner adding to the allure of the experience. From pulsating lights to vivacious beats, Empire offered an immersive nightlife encounter that left us in awe. The general manager of Zouk communicated that the distinctiveness of this place stems from its rich diversity encompassing culture and cuisine. Regarding music, he highlighted their commitment to featuring a diverse range of local and international DJs to offer the finest entertainment to the crowd. He also underscored the importance of a secure atmosphere and their zero-tolerance stance on inappropriate behaviour.