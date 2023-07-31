$!Pamper your lips this ‘National Lipstick Day’

Celebrate iconic shades that give you ‘main character’ energy

MAC is here to slay on National Lipstick Day. – PICS BY MAC

MAC has your lips fluffed up for National Lipstick Day on July 29, a whole day dedicated to one of the most prominent beauty items of all time, as well as the same product that made MAC what it is today, lipstick! With hundreds of hues in seven finishes, the entire day will revolve around you and your lips. Start your day with iconic and universally attractive matte hues like Ruby Woo or scorching brick-red Chilli, but if you really want to stand out, consider cult-classic shades like Heroine for a flash of vibrant purple or candy pink.

For a pop of neon pink cotton candy, you’ll want Yum-Yum. “National Lipstick Day is the one day we have to celebrate every lipstick we’ve ever had that has made us feel powerful and special,” stated MAC National Artist, UK, Carly Utting. “At MAC, we have bundles of iconic shades to give you that main character energy. We all know that finding the perfect shade of lipstick to make you feel your best is no easy feat, but when you do, boy, does it feel great. Come visit MAC to find your lipstick secret weapon – we will help you discover the power of our extensive range with just one swipe.” Introducing MAC’s hottest new shade This luscious day is the perfect time to try the latest MAC icon in the making: “Thanks, It’s MAC!.” This delectable sheer Lustreglass lipstick is a cool-toned neutral pink that looks wonderful on everyone and has rapidly established itself as a MAC trendsetter. This specific shade sold out quickly after going viral on social media channels, but it will be fully restocked for National Lipstick Day. “When it comes to a universally flattering neutral lip shade, ‘Thanks, It’s MAC!’ It really ticks every box,” exclaimed MAC Global Creative Director of Makeup Artistry, Terry Barber.

“It’s not too pink and not too brown; it’s both cool and warm in an undertone and has a gleaming, balmy finish that reads like lips in premium condition and partners perfectly with all lip liners. It works as well for everyday effortless grooming as it does for the final touch to full glam – an absolute understated beauty hero.” MAC has you covered for your lips with online and in-store solutions. Their Virtual Try-On feature makes finding your new trademark colour as simple as it gets, at any time and from any location. Not only that, but their Shade Finder feature takes the guesswork out of browsing their vast array of colours, making it easy for their customers.