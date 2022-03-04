Here are five delicious pancake recipes for the whole family to enjoy

SHROVE Tuesday is a day that’s celebrated by many Christians around the world before Lent, and marks the start of a period of six weeks leading up to Easter. The word “shrove” is the past tense of the word “shrive”, meaning “confession”. In the Middle Ages, it was a day when people confessed their sins and asked for forgiveness. This allowed Christians to enter Lent and prepare for Easter with a pure spirit. Shrove Tuesday is celebrated on a different date each year depending on when Easter is. This year, Shrove Tuesday fell on March 1st. Long ago, after people went to church to confess their sins, they often returned home to have a feast. One of the favorite dishes that was often made was pancakes. And the tradition continues to this day. Some people make rolled up paper-thin pancakes called crepes with fillings. That’s why Shrove Tuesday is often known as Pancake Day. To celebrate this day, we prepared a list of tasty pancake recipes that everyone should try.

Classic pancake recipe Ingredients -> 2 tablespoons butter, melted -> 1 cup milk -> 2 teaspoons baking powder -> 1 large egg -> 1 tablespoon vegetable oil -> Maple syrup -> 2 teaspoon sugar Instructions 1) Preheat oven to 200°C, prepare a tray with baking sheets and keep aside. 2) In a bowl, whisk together baking powder, sugar, salt and flour; set aside. 3) In a small bowl, whisk milk, butter and egg and add the dry mixture until it is moist (Do not overmix). 4) Heat a large non-stick pan and moisten with oil or butter. 5) Spoon 2 to 3 tablespoons of batter onto pan and spread into a round shape. 6) Cook until the surface of pancake forms a few bubbles for about 2-3 minutes. Flip carefully and cook until its browned. 7) Add maple syrup as topping and serve warm.

Chocolate pancake Ingredients -> 2 eggs -> 1/3 cup granulated sugar -> 1 cup milk -> 3 tablespoon melted butter -> 1/2 cup chocolate chips -> 2 teaspoons baking powder -> 1/3 cocoa powder -> 1 1/3 cup flour -> 140g chocolate -> 1/2 full cream -> 1 teaspoon vanilla extract Instructions 1) In a small bowl, add flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt and whisk. Set aside. 2) In a different bowl, whisk together egg and sugar and add butter, milk and vanilla extract. 3) Combine the dry and wet ingredients and stir well. Then, mix in chocolate chip. Set aside. 4) Mix chocolate and heavy cream in a small bowl and heat it for 2-3 minutes until chocolate is fully melted and keep it aside. 5) Now heat a skillet and coat with butter. For each pancake, use 2-3 tablespoons of batter and cook for 1-2 minutes. Flip carefully and cook for another 2 minutes. 6) Serve immediately with chocolate sauce.

Fluffy Japanese pancake Ingredients ->2 tablespoon castor sugar ->150g self-rising flour ->1 teaspoon vanilla extract ->2 eggs ->1 tablespoon oil ->180ml milk -> ½ tablespoon baking powder -> maple syrup Instructions 1) Mix flour, sugar and baking powder into a bowl. 2) Make a hole in the centre and add eggs and oil. Stir gradually and add milk. 3) Add vanilla extract and whisk it. 4) Put a non-stick pan over a low heat and add crumpet rings in the pan and brush with oil. 5) Fill the batter in and cover then pan with a lid. 6) Cook for about 10 minutes on a low heat and lift each pancake in its ring and invert the pan over them. 7) Add maple syrup and serve immediately.

Eggless pancake Ingredients -> 2 cup refined flour -> 1tablespoon baking powder -> 1/2 tablespoon baking soda -> salt -> 2 tablespoon melted butter -> 2 tablespoon sugar -> 1 1/2 cup milk -> Desired toppings (fruits, maple syrup, honey, etc.) Instructions 1) Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt into a small bowl. Keep aside. 2) In another bowl, add butter, milk and whisk it. 3) Add wet ingredients into the dry mixture and whisk again until moist. 4) Heat a non-stick pan and coat with butter. Add 2 tablespoons of batter. 5) Cook for 2 minutes until bubbles appear and flip over and simmer for another 1 to 2 minutes. 6) Finally, add your desired toppings and serve immediately.