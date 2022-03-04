SHROVE Tuesday is a day that’s celebrated by many Christians around the world before Lent, and marks the start of a period of six weeks leading up to Easter. The word “shrove” is the past tense of the word “shrive”, meaning “confession”. In the Middle Ages, it was a day when people confessed their sins and asked for forgiveness.
This allowed Christians to enter Lent and prepare for Easter with a pure spirit. Shrove Tuesday is celebrated on a different date each year depending on when Easter is. This year, Shrove Tuesday fell on March 1st. Long ago, after people went to church to confess their sins, they often returned home to have a feast. One of the favorite dishes that was often made was pancakes. And the tradition continues to this day.
Some people make rolled up paper-thin pancakes called crepes with fillings. That’s why Shrove Tuesday is often known as Pancake Day. To celebrate this day, we prepared a list of tasty pancake recipes that everyone should try.
Classic pancake recipe
Ingredients
-> 2 tablespoons butter, melted
-> 1 cup milk
-> 2 teaspoons baking powder
-> 1 large egg
-> 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
-> Maple syrup
-> 2 teaspoon sugar
Instructions
1) Preheat oven to 200°C, prepare a tray with baking sheets and keep aside.
2) In a bowl, whisk together baking powder, sugar, salt and flour; set aside.
3) In a small bowl, whisk milk, butter and egg and add the dry mixture until it is moist (Do not overmix).
4) Heat a large non-stick pan and moisten with oil or butter.
5) Spoon 2 to 3 tablespoons of batter onto pan and spread into a round shape.
6) Cook until the surface of pancake forms a few bubbles for about 2-3 minutes. Flip carefully and cook until its browned.
7) Add maple syrup as topping and serve warm.
Chocolate pancake
Ingredients
-> 2 eggs
-> 1/3 cup granulated sugar
-> 1 cup milk
-> 3 tablespoon melted butter
-> 1/2 cup chocolate chips
-> 2 teaspoons baking powder
-> 1/3 cocoa powder
-> 1 1/3 cup flour
-> 140g chocolate
-> 1/2 full cream
-> 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
1) In a small bowl, add flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt and whisk. Set aside.
2) In a different bowl, whisk together egg and sugar and add butter, milk and vanilla extract.
3) Combine the dry and wet ingredients and stir well. Then, mix in chocolate chip. Set aside.
4) Mix chocolate and heavy cream in a small bowl and heat it for 2-3 minutes until chocolate is fully melted and keep it aside.
5) Now heat a skillet and coat with butter. For each pancake, use 2-3 tablespoons of batter and cook for 1-2 minutes. Flip carefully and cook for another 2 minutes.
6) Serve immediately with chocolate sauce.
Fluffy Japanese pancake
Ingredients
->2 tablespoon castor sugar
->150g self-rising flour
->1 teaspoon vanilla extract
->2 eggs
->1 tablespoon oil
->180ml milk
-> ½ tablespoon baking powder
-> maple syrup
Instructions
1) Mix flour, sugar and baking powder into a bowl.
2) Make a hole in the centre and add eggs and oil. Stir gradually and add milk.
3) Add vanilla extract and whisk it.
4) Put a non-stick pan over a low heat and add crumpet rings in the pan and brush with oil.
5) Fill the batter in and cover then pan with a lid.
6) Cook for about 10 minutes on a low heat and lift each pancake in its ring and invert the pan over them.
7) Add maple syrup and serve immediately.
Eggless pancake
Ingredients
-> 2 cup refined flour
-> 1tablespoon baking powder
-> 1/2 tablespoon baking soda
-> salt
-> 2 tablespoon melted butter
-> 2 tablespoon sugar
-> 1 1/2 cup milk
-> Desired toppings (fruits, maple syrup, honey, etc.)
Instructions
1) Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt into a small bowl. Keep aside.
2) In another bowl, add butter, milk and whisk it.
3) Add wet ingredients into the dry mixture and whisk again until moist.
4) Heat a non-stick pan and coat with butter. Add 2 tablespoons of batter.
5) Cook for 2 minutes until bubbles appear and flip over and simmer for another 1 to 2 minutes.
6) Finally, add your desired toppings and serve immediately.
Red Velvet pancake
Ingredients
-> 200g self-rising flour
-> 230ml milk
-> 3 eggs
-> ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
-> 2 tablespoon cocoa powder
-> 1 teaspoon baking powder
-> 1 tablespoon golden caster sugar
-> red food colouring
-> 25g melted butter
Toppings
-> 3 tablespoon maple syrup
-> 100g cream cheese
-> Icing sugar
-> Chocolate chips
-> Desired fruit toppings (optional)
Instructions
1) Mix all the pancake ingredients excluding the food colouring in a large bowl and whisk until moist and smooth.
2) Then add red colouring and whisk again until its reddish brown. Keep aside.
3) Insert butter in a non-stick pan over a low heat and cook until butter melts.
4) Pour 2 tablespoons of batter and let it cook for 2-3 minutes.
5) Flip over once bubbles can be seen and cook for another 2 minutes.
Topping
1) Mix cream cheese and maple syrup.
2) Spread the cream cheese mixture on every layer of pancake, and sprinkle chocolate chips in between.
3) Finish with a dusting of icing sugar and your desired fruit toppings.