Be a Morinaga Chil-kid superhero calendar model

YOUR child could be a calendar model for the 2020 Morinaga Chil-kid My Best Growing Buddy 365 calendar! Just join the Morinaga Malaysia’s annual calendar model search contest.

And this year’s theme is something close to every child’s heart – Superhero!

The Morinaga Chil-kid My Best Growing Buddy 365 calendar model search aims to find 12 outstanding child models to appear in the Morinaga Chil-kid 2020 calendar.

Participation is open to all children currently residing in Malaysia and aged from one to four years as of July 1 this year.

To enter the contest, purchase two 900g tins or four 700g boxes of Morinaga Chil-kid milk in a single receipt to gain one entry. Purchases must be made between July 1 and Aug 15.

Multiple entries within the contest period are accepted but one participant can only win one prize. Only entries received by Aug 15 before 5pm via email to moripromo@oz-marketing.com will be eligible for the contest.

Selected photos by a panel of judges will be uploaded to Morinaga Milk Malaysia official Facebook page on Aug 19 at noon. It will be opened for public voting through ‘likes’ on the contest album from Aug 19 till Aug 28 at 5pm.

The 12 photos with the most number of ‘likes’ will be announced the winners on Aug 29 in the Morinaga Milk Malaysia official Facebook page.

Winners will each receive a two-day-one-night Sunway Lost World of Tambun Glamping voucher as well as single-entry theme park entrance tickets for two adults and two children worth a total of RM888 by Sunway Lost World of Tambun.

Sunway Lost World of Tambun (sunwaylostworldoftambun.com), located in Sunway City, Ipoh, offers not only a ‘lost paradise’ that promises fun and wholesome experience for all ages but also a range of educational activities around the park.

Besides an array of attractions and rides, this is the only theme park in Southeast Asia with a natural hot spring! It has both day and night activities for a unique eco-adventure excursion for visitors of all ages!

For terms and conditions and how to enter the contest to win a trip to this theme park, log on to https://tiny.cc/MyGrowingBuddyEnglish.