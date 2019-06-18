Free thermal flask from Morinaga Chil-kid

GET A free Morinaga Chil-kid limited edition thermal flask (360ml) with each purchase of eight 700g boxes or six 900g tins of Morinaga Chil-kid in a single receipt.

This promotion is now on at all states in Peninsular Malaysia and will be available in Sabah and Sarawak from next month.

This limited edition thermal flask comes with either a Mori Chan design or a Tora design, and are available while stocks last.

So children now will not only get to enjoy Morinaga Chil-kid’s growing-up formula that is more ‘oishii’ with its improved mild vanilla taste and less sugar, but their parents will also get to receive a free limited edition thermal flask to keep the milk warm.

In addition, Morinaga Chil-kid’s formula has the appropriate amount of essential nutrients for supporting the growth and development of children such as GOS, AA, DHA, nucleotides, folic acid, taurine, calcium, iron, zinc and selenium as well as vitamins D, B6, E and C.

Morinaga Chil-kid is produced and fully imported from a state-of-the-art plant in the Netherlands using modern Japanese technology and stringent double-safety standard. It is also halal certified.

Morinaga Milk Malaysia is also offering first-time users a trial pack of Morinaga Chil-kid 700g at a special price of RM20 only (RCP RM55).

Those who are interested to get this trial pack should go to www.oz-marketing.com/tpv and leave their details.

For more, visit the Facebook page @MorinagaMilkMalaysia / KeluargaMorinagaMalaysia or Morinaga Official Online Store at www.mori2u.com.