The best for your child

CHILDREN have been enjoying Morinaga Chil-kid that comes improved with a mild vanilla taste and less sugar, making the formula more oishi!

The growing-up milk formula also provides an appropriate supply of nutrients for supporting the growth and development of children, including essential nutrients such as Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), arachidonic acid (AA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), nucleotides, folic acid, vitamins D, B6, E and C as well as taurine, calcium, iron, zinc and selenium.

Morinaga Chil-kid is produced and fully imported from a state-of-the-art plant in the Netherlands using modern Japanese technology and stringent double-safety standard. It is also halal certified.

In addition, for those who purchase two 900g tins or four 700g boxes of Morinaga Child-Kid Milk within this month, they can gain one entry to the Morinaga Lucky Star contest.

The contest, which runs till March 31, offers some great prizes worth a total of RM58,000, including three first prizes of a child ride-on electric premium super sports car, 20 second prizes of a Universal wheel travel bag, 100 third prizes of a Luminarc cookware, and 200 fourth prizes of a Relax thermal food jar.

All they have to do is to snap a photo of the original purchase receipt and send it via WhatsApp to 017-383 3628, together with their name, IC number and date of purchase (dd/mm/yy).

There are no limit to the number of entries each participant can send for this Lucky Star contest (terms and conditions apply) but each person is entitled to only one prize.

Winners will be announced on the Morinaga Facebook page @MorinagaMilkMalaysia/ KeluargaMorinagaMalaysia on this April 8.

For more, visit theSun website at www.thesundaily.my, click on the Morinaga Chil-Kid banner ad, and it will lead you to the Morinaga Facebook page.

And for those who have yet to introduce Morinaga Chil-Kid to their children, Morinaga Milk Malaysia is now offering a pack of Morinaga Chil-kid 700g at a special price of RM20 instead of the recommended retail price of RM55, for these first-time purchasers.

Those interested in getting this trial pack should visit www.oz-marketing.com/tpv and leave their details on the website.

For more, visit the Morinaga Official Online Store at www.mori2u.com