Paris Hilton‘sliving’ in Malaysia

Socialite launches her new fragrance

American socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton captivated Malaysian fans when she arrived at the Centre Atrium on the ground floor of Sogo Kuala Lumpur to launch her latest fragrance, Ruby Rush, on Sept 13. Hilton rose to fame all thanks to her reality show, The Simple Life, which ran on television from 2003 to 2007. The flawless beauty arrived at about 5pm with her fans cheering and screaming for her attention. One fan held a note saying, “I waited for 17 years to see you”. Some fans flew in from Sarawak and queued up since early morning just to see her in person, who looks like a Barbie doll. The fans did not miss the chance to ask the selfie queen to take a selfie with their phones, and Hilton did not let them down. She humbly obliged their request and took so many selfies.

The Stars are Blind singer, wearing a light blue dress that appeared like broderie anglaise, had a little chat with her fans before signing posters and album covers as she walked on the red carpet and was led to the stage. “I am so excited just to have so many beautiful fragrances; Ruby is something really important to me,” revealed Hilton. “I wanted to make a beautiful perfume perfect for date night. I wanted them to wake up, feel empowered, and be their best selves.” “When I was going through the notes, I wanted red cherry, vanilla, sandalwood, and hibiscus flowers, the national flower of Malaysia, and everybody is loving it so much”, she said. As crowds kept cheering, Hilton told them to “keep sliving”. She coined the word sliving, a combination of the words slaying and living the best life. The stars had been juggling several things. When the host asked how she could do it, Hilton said, “I do all this for all of you guys. I love my fans so much. I have the best fans in the world, and you guys mean the world to me.”

“I feel so lucky and blessed that I get to do so many things that I love, from designing perfume to doing movies, reality shows, singing on albums, DJ-ing around the world, advocacy work in Washington DC, and being a mom, and I do it all. That’s what sliving is all about”, said Hilton. “I do it all. It’s a lot to balance, but that’s what sliving means,”she said. Speaking about becoming a new mother, she said, “I have never been happier. My life feels so complete. My little boy, Phoenix, is a beautiful angel. I love cuddling him so much. My life feels so perfect right now.” Hilton also promised to return to Malaysia for a concert. Never once did she complain; she had a beautiful smile and was graceful throughout the two-hour event.