Park Eun-bin talks about hardest scene to film in new show

IN a recent behind-the-scenes video interview with The Swoon, actress Park Eun-bin told the channel that the hardest scenes for her to prepare for in her breakout hit Extraordinary Attorney Woo were those involving trials.

Park has become an international sensation for her sensitive portrayal of the intelligent, autistic lawyer Woo Young-woo, but getting into the role wasn’t easy.

Like her character Young-woo, Park said she also felt the pressure to win the first trial for Woo. She admitted that she needed a lot of time to get used to saying the lengthy lines her character had to say while in court.

“Even though I had many lines about whales and law regularly, there’s still a certain responsibility Young-woo had at the court,“ explained Park.

“Now, I’m used to Young-woo, and I’m okay living as Young-woo. But at first, I had to memorise the lines and act out the body gestures. There were a lot of things I had to juggle and that was a major task.”

As a psychology major, Park’s hard work and attention to detail paid off, because the lovable character she created has certainly made her way into viewers’ hearts.