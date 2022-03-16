Park Ha Sun donates to emergency relief in Ukraine

THE ongoing situation in Ukraine has drawn the sympathy of people around the world, and those in the South Korean entertainment scene are no exception.

Actress Park Ha Sun recently made news for donating to emergency relief efforts in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, her label KeyEast Entertainment revealed Park Ha Sun donated 10 million won (RM34,083) to non-governmental organisation Korea Food for the Hungry International.

The donation will go towards emergency relief efforts in the Ukraine to help those suffering from the war.

Park expressed: “I’m sending my heart because I think we need to continue to give help and show interest in the Ukraine.”

In other news, Park and her husband Ryu Soo Young donated an additional 100 million won to victims of the ongoing wildfire in eastern South Korea.