Partying hard in the urban jungle

Jameson Connects nailed it with an incredible jungle-themed party, complete with out-of-the-box activities

THE event called Welcome to The Jungle was held at Pavilion Bukit Jalil Exhibition Centre on May 27, 2023. Jameson Connects organised this large-scale indoor party, with the aim to create a sense of togetherness by offering unique experiences, one drink at a time. The event featured the vibrant local music scene of Kuala Lumpur, where attendees could fully immerse themselves in various party activities and enjoy live performances by talented artists. The venue was transformed into a jungle-themed setting, adorned with lush green decorations that left me thoroughly impressed. The atmosphere exuded an incredible vibe, creating an amazing ambiance. This year’s celebration centred around three types of Jameson whiskey: Jameson Irish Whiskey, Jameson Black Barrel, and the highly anticipated Jameson Stout Edition. Each whiskey had its own designated area, offering exclusive activities, themed bars, special cocktails, and more.

What truly impressed me the most were the array of activities organised at the event. They offered unique experiences such as hair braiding, body marbling, and even a pop-up barber shop. It was a refreshing sight, unlike anything I had witnessed at previous parties. Attendees eagerly lined up to get their hair styled and trimmed, and there was even a free temporary tattoo booth. Additionally, the food provided was not only satisfying but also incredibly delicious. With renowned vendors like The Bao Guys, Pablo’s, and the Ice Cream Bar, it was no surprise that the culinary offerings exceeded expectations. The headline performers at the event were the dynamic DJ duo LapSap, consisting of Blink and Xu, who are renowned for their contributions to the EDM scene in Kuala Lumpur. They were joined by DJ Jovynn, a rising star with a unique sound and a substantial following on Instagram. Saint Kylo, an electrifying talent in Malaysia’s R&B, Funk, and Soul scene, delivered high-energy live performances. Emo Night KL took attendees on a nostalgic journey with a line-up of pop-punk and alternative rock acts.

The genre-fluid indie band The Peachskins showcased their alternative sounds, including their popular tracks Lotion and Delorean Daydream. Bad Habits, a well-known act in Kuala Lumpur’s night-life, provided a great musical experience with their unpretentious style. Writer-singer Claudia, known for her hit Wattpad story Perfect Addiction which is being adapted into a movie, demonstrated her musical talent. Lil Asian Thiccie, a prominent rapper, singer, and songwriter in the Malaysian urban music scene, brought her unique persona to the stage. Additionally, a line-up of DJs, including Notion A, JonnyVicious, and Lzzy, played a diverse range of music genres such as disco, techno, electro-soul, and funk. The DJ acts received thunderous applause and cheers, capturing the attention of the crowd and creating an electric atmosphere. It was truly heart warming to witness the audience enthusiastically engaging with the artists, making it evident that everyone was having a fantastic time.