FROM Ladakh in India to the shorelines of Bali, Vitas Tan Jia Yi has captured beautiful pictures with a click of his camera. It sometimes takes hours or days to capture the magical moment. But it is all worth the wait for Tan, who has the skills, talent and aptitude for photography. Whether it’s landscape, portrait, street photography, architecture, interior and still life photography – Tan captures it like a pro. Tan was exposed to the art of photography by his father when he was younger. He learned from the best, and loves to impart his knowledge to others.

Milky Garden in Phatthalung, Thailand. – Courtesy of Vitas Tan

“For me, what matters most is the beauty of art,” said Tan, 32. “I really wish people will learn to enjoy what art could bring to life, and cultivate the art of seeing the aesthetic, and telling stories through photography. I wish I can inspire a new generation on how essential art is, and how it makes life so beautiful.” A photograph is worth a thousand words “I was inspired by my father. He believes art plays a very important part in life. He taught me photography since I was very young,” said Tan, who works as an assistant at Adam Tan Photography Academy, which was started by and is named after his father. If he could pick one area that he loves or specialises at, it would be minimalist photography, whether it is landscape or architecture.

The Marina Bay in Singapore. – Courtesy of Vitas Tan

“It is something I love to do. I believe if you have a great passion for something, you should really do it well,” said Tan. “It exudes a sense of peace and tranquility. Behind the deceptively simple composition, it expresses a sense of mystic aesthetic, an otherworldly, abstract and meditative, Zen-like mood,” explained Tan. Picture perfect Having participated in many international photography competitions in France, the United States, England, Japan and China, Tan has faced quite a number of challenges. “My most challenging photograph was taken in Bali, Indonesia. I spent a week at the site to wait for the right moment after spotting the right place and subjects.”

Smiling Pagoda. – Courtesy of Vitas Tan

In fact, the minimalist shot taken in 2015, titled Smiling Pagoda, is his favourite photograph. “It is a pair of pagodas submerged in the sea by the shoreline of Sanur, [taken] before the dawn, which makes the shot special. The movements of the clouds were captured by applying the ‘long exposure’ technique. “It takes a few essential elements to get a great shot. The morning ambience, the beautiful and unique pagoda, the composition. Most of all, the ‘chemistry’ that emerges when all the elements meet in the chosen frame.” For another photograph titled The Breathing, Tan spent more than an hour trekking and climbing through treacherously soft sand and hill rocks, before dawn.

Shot during a cold foggy morning in the dam of Surat Thani. – Courtesy of Vitas Tan

“The sun was rising while the ebb and flow of waves began to move through a big S-shaped grove (about 12 feet wide), vigorously. It was like watching a giant breathing,” he said. Through the lens Apart from Bali, Tan has travelled to many countries to take pictures. So what are his favourite locations? “Any shoreline in any part of the world. One of the best places to get minimalist photographs is by the seascape; the beauty created by nature always has the elements that I am looking for. “Travelling has a great connection with photography, but having the knowledge of photography makes travelling different. It makes us love to explore every subtle thing we see – culture, history, landscapes, characteristics of people in each country.