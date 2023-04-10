Patta team up with FC Barcelona

FASHION brand Patta has just released the first image of its upcoming collaboration with football giants FC Barcelona, displaying the limited-edition pre-match jersey in all its glory.

Barca and Patta recently released a video on Instagram, initially puzzling fans with a pulsating heart on screen. However, the purpose became clear upon the upcoming release.

The latest release, named “Culers de Mon” kit, is a tribute to the passion and love uniting football enthusiasts globally, especially those devoted to FC Barcelona. The design centers around the heartbeat motif and club crest, symbolising the “Barça blood” shared by fans worldwide.

The jersey’s base carries the club’s colors, and the Nike Swoosh, in white, complements the abstract design. There are two versions of the release—one featuring the Patta logo as the main shirt sponsor and the other with the current club sponsor, Spotify.

Back in August, a Nike x Patta x Barcelona Air Max Plus design was unveiled without a release date, but having been spotted on the feet of Catalonian legend Carlos Puyol earlier this week, it seems the coveted silhouette is officially a part of the “Culers de Mon” capsule.

The Air Max Plus, in collaboration with Barcelona and Patta, proudly displays Barcelona’s iconic blue and garnet red colors in the classic gradient design. The upper is adorned with the well-known swirly ripples.

These distinctive hues of the football club also feature on the double mini Swooshes and subtly on the shoe’s sole, which includes Air units.

To signify the collaboration, a Patta badge is stamped on the tongue, while FC Barcelona’s unmistakable crest is positioned where the laces meet, and Nike TN branding appears in other areas of the shoe.

The Barcelona x Patta “Culers del Mon” collection will be exclusively available on the Patta website beginning on Oct 13 at noon. The collection will also be available in the stores of Patta in Amsterdam, London, and Milan.