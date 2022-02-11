Pattinson: Reeves’ film celebrates Batman’s detective side

CALL it marketing hype or actual truth being told, but Matt Reeves’ The Batman is shaping up to possibly be the most unique Batman film in recent times.

According to the film’s lead, Robert Pattinson, comic book movie fans will immediattely know that Reeves’ film is unlike any other Batman movie ever made.

“I watched a rough cut of the movie by myself. And the first shot is so jarring from any other Batman movie that it’s just kind of a totally different pace,” Pattinson said.

“It was what Matt was saying from the first meeting I had with him: ‘I want to do a ’70s noir detective story, like The Conversation.‘ And I kind of assumed that meant the mood board or something, the look of it.

“But from the first shot, it’s, ‘Oh, this actually is a detective story.’”

The Batman, with a nearly three-hour runtime, was supposedly inspired by New Hollywood classics from the 1970s, including Taxi Driver and Chinatown.

“I feel like an idiot, because I didn’t even know that Batman was ‘the world’s greatest detective’; I hadn’t heard that in my life before – but it really plays. Just ’cause there’s a lot of stuff where he’s in amongst the cops,” he continued.

“Normally, when you see Batman he arrives and beats people up. But he’s having conversations, and there are emotional scenes between them, which I don’t think have been in any of the other movies.”

Shooting the film resulted in Pattinson breaking his wrist and getting Covid.

The actor also initially drew flak when he claimed he “wouldn’t be bulking up” to play Batman “because it sets a precedent”, but certain sectors of the fanbase interpreted the statement as Pattinson implying he wouldn’t use performance-enhancing chemicals to rapidly put on muscle, which Hollywood’s actors are known to do for superheroes roles.

The film also stars Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.

The Batman opens in theatres nationwide March 4.