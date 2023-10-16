Pattinson’s deepest fear

RECENTLY, Robert Pattinson has opened up about one of his most profound and darkest fears humiliation. The 37-year-old actor, known for his role as Batman, recently discussed his aversion to taking on projects he’s not genuinely passionate about, primarily to avoid appearing inadequate.

In a conversation with writer and comedian Jordan Firstman, Pattinson revealed that he has a profound dread of humiliation. He emphasised that he understands that the ultimate responsibility falls on him, regardless of external factors like a subpar script or a difficult director.

He recognises that people would not care about the reasons behind a perceived failure, and it is he who will bear the brunt of criticism, being labelled “lame” even when he has given his best effort. Pattinson’s journey in the film industry, which began when he made his debut in Vanity Fair at 17, has also shaped his perspective on his place in society.

He humorously mused about the constant fear of unemployment, desperation, and the sense of failure that plagues actors in Hollywood. While some individuals in show business find contentment, Pattinson expressed uncertainty about falling into that category.

He described the immense stress of being employed for short periods during film shoots often leaving actors in a state of constant uncertainty. Pattinson also shed light on the pressure faced by actors to conform to certain physical standards in Hollywood.

He admitted to going to extreme lengths to achieve the ideal look, including trying various fad diets, such as a two-week potato-only cleanse, which he described as effective for weight loss.

However, he acknowledged that he had never been consistent with his approach to maintaining his physique. Furthermore, Pattinson expressed reluctance to discuss his workout routines for movie roles, citing the potential embarrassment of always being compared to individuals in better shape.

This highlights the unique challenges and pressures that actors like him face in an industry that demands both excellence and conformity to often unrealistic standards.

Pattinson’s candid conversation with Jordan Firstman offers a glimpse into the actor’s profound fear of humiliation, the anxieties that come with being a Hollywood actor and the extreme measures he has taken to meet industry expectations.

It sheds light on the complex and demanding nature of the entertainment business and the personal toll it can take on individuals striving for success.