Patty Jenkins on 'Wonder Woman 3' exit

THE first studio superhero film directed by a woman was Wonder Woman (2017), which took in US$822.8 million (RM3.6 billion) worldwide , and received great positive reviews under the guidance of director Patty Jenkins. She went on to helm Wonder Woman 1984, which was sadly panned by both critics and fans when it was released in 2020.

There have been several rumours that Jenkins left the planning process of a third film in the DC franchise because of a disagreement over slight adjustments to the script.

The director, however, recently voiced her own views on Wonder Woman 3 being shelved on her Twitter account. She made it clear that, contrary to what some recent headlines said, she didn't quit the movie project.

Jenkins wrote: “When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread. This is simply not true. I never walked away.

“I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding that there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

The filmmaker stated emphatically that she does not want to ruin her wonderful experience with Wonder Woman, and is fortunate to have had the opportunity to helm two films that had such a profound effect on audiences. She finished by saying that, with or without her, the character should have a great future ahead.

Jenkins continued by praising Gal Gadot, the current Wonder Woman, who she referred to as “the greatest gift I have gotten in this whole adventure,“ as well as “absolute legend” Lynda Carter, the original Wonder Woman who made a brief appearance in Wonder Woman 1984. a beloved friend, model, and sister.