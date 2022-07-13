Paul Rudd writes heartfelt letter to bullied schoolboy

HOLLYWOOD actor Paul Rudd recently reached out to Brody Rider, a 12-year-old Colorado child who had been bullied at school for months.

Cassandra Ridder, the boy’s mother, expressed her heartbreak on social media after learning that no one wanted to sign his yearbook. She said that Brody penned a statement in his yearbook to himself that said: “Hope you made some more friends. – Brody Rider.”

“2 teachers and a total of 2 students wrote in his yearbook. My heart is shattered; teach your kids kindness,” she wrote.

The story went viral, catching Rudd’s notice, and he reached out to him directly over Facetime. Days later, he sent Brody a heartwarming letter in which he referred to him as “the coolest kid ever” and sent him an autographed Ant-Man helmet.

The Ant-Man star wrote: “It’s important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better.

“There are so many people that love you and think you’re the coolest kid there is – me being one of them! I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’re going to accomplish.”

Rudd has a record of helping students in need. The actor is one of the founders of Big Sleek Celebrity Weekend, a celebrity-studded charity event that benefits Children's Mercy, a children's health organisation. Rudd visited the 2022 edition of the event last month, addressing fan questions and playing softball with celebrity mates like Adam Scott and Rob Riggle.

Brody sent Rudd a message that said: “Your my favourite superhero,“ according to a screenshot Cassandra shared on Facebook, and the actor replied: “You’re mine.”

After receiving the item, Brody’s tearful mother commented: “Guys, more tears. Paul Rudd is an amazing human being. Brody and Paul are on texting terms now.”

Rudd is indeed a true, real-life hero.