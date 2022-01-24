Peacemaker is DCEU’s best-rated project

THE DC Extended Universe’s recently released Peacemaker has done a great feat – it has become DCEU’s highest reviewed project, all in only four episodes!

Rotten Tomatoes gave a 94% score to the series, making The Suicide Squad spinoff the highest ranking of any other DCEU project on the site. Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman (2017) starring Gal Gadot marks a strong second place at 93%.

“This is great. Even more, I’m moved by how people all around the world are coming to love Chris, Leota, Adrian, Emilia, & John. On behalf of the whole cast & crew: Thank you!” enthused series creator James Gunn.

2021’s The Suidice Squad holds third place with 90%. Written and directed by the same creator of Peacemaker, Gunn.

In contrast, David Ayer’s 2016 version of Suicide Squad charts at an all-time-low of 26% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The first three episodes of Peacemaker opened on HBO Max on Jan 13. Only seven out of the eight episodes were revealed to critics before the series premiere, done so as to avoid potential spoilers, said Gunn.

Gunn has been quoted as saying that DC Films and HBO Max let him go “hog wild” so we see plenty of his creativity in the series. He added that he took is as “an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain and world’s biggest douchebag.”

He said: “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series.”

First announced in 2020, Peacemaker’s timeline fits in right after Suicide Squad, which sees John Cena reprising his role as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker for the HBO Max original series. Having recovered from his wound, Peacemaker is drafted into a secret mission known as Project Butterfly with ARGUS agents.