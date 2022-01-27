Peacemaker is gleefully, irreverently adult

AFTER the success of The Suicide Squad last year, which was a win that Warner Bros. and DC Comics sorely needed, director James Gunn has created more or less the perfect adult-themed spinoff series based on one of the surviving members of the Suicide Squad, Peacemaker for HBO Max.

Reprising his role as the foul-mouthed, nationalistically-proud, do-anything-to-preserve-peace antihero, John Cena comfortably slips back into the appropriately jingoistic costume of Peacemaker/Christopher Smith.

Cena’s early films (and some of his recent ones) featured him in basically straight-cut action films, but in the films where he flexes his comedic muscles, it’s very clear that Cena has an unabashed talent for comedy and an impeccable comic delivery of lines and facial gestures.

In Peacemaker, Cena has probably found the best outlet for showing the depth of his talents that lies under his overdeveloped muscles. The first three episodes of Peacemaker also make it clear that the series will definitely develop the character of Smith at an intrinsic level, particularly his relationship with his father.

Following the events of The Suicide Squad, Smith makes a swift recovery and promptly escapes the hospital and certainty of going back to prison. Predictably, the mentally immature Smith simply ends right back under the authoritarian thumb of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and A.R.G.U.S.