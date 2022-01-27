Peacemaker is gleefully, irreverently adult

AFTER the success of The Suicide Squad last year, which was a win that Warner Bros. and DC Comics sorely needed, director James Gunn has created more or less the perfect adult-themed spinoff series based on one of the surviving members of the Suicide Squad, Peacemaker for HBO Max.
Reprising his role as the foul-mouthed, nationalistically-proud, do-anything-to-preserve-peace antihero, John Cena comfortably slips back into the appropriately jingoistic costume of Peacemaker/Christopher Smith.
Cena’s early films (and some of his recent ones) featured him in basically straight-cut action films, but in the films where he flexes his comedic muscles, it’s very clear that Cena has an unabashed talent for comedy and an impeccable comic delivery of lines and facial gestures.
In Peacemaker, Cena has probably found the best outlet for showing the depth of his talents that lies under his overdeveloped muscles. The first three episodes of Peacemaker also make it clear that the series will definitely develop the character of Smith at an intrinsic level, particularly his relationship with his father.
Following the events of The Suicide Squad, Smith makes a swift recovery and promptly escapes the hospital and certainty of going back to prison. Predictably, the mentally immature Smith simply ends right back under the authoritarian thumb of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and A.R.G.U.S.
Now under a new handler, Smith as Peacemaker has to work with other A.R.G.U.S. members and supporting characters (like the equally immature Vigilante) on “Project Butterfly”. It’s a project that no one bothers to explain to Smith what it is about until several episodes in.
In line with how the film was R-rated, Peacemaker makes no compromises either; it’s truly for adults, or maybe, adults with a teenager’s sense of humour. The first three episodes had violence, gore, nudity, drug usage, swearing, racism, misogyny, sexism, “kids” getting killed etc. You name it, Gunn probably incorporated it into more than one episode.
The direction the series is headed towards and what ramifications it will have on the greater slate of DC Comics films, if any, is unknown at this point.
But based on the three episodes, which I personally found to be more entertaining than the entirety of The Suicide Squad, it’s exciting to think where Gunn is going to take both the character and series.
Peacemaker’s first three episodes premiered on Jan 13, and the final episode can be streamed on Feb 17 exclusively and only on HBO Max.