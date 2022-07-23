Pearl Jam frontman’s throat damaged due to French wildfires

LEGENDARY rock band Pearl Jam was forced to cancel a show in Vienna earlier this week, after singer Eddie Vedder's famous voice was damaged during a performance in France.

Everyone at the band’s last concert in Paris had to contend with air affected by the nearby wildfires – which have been fueled by climate change – that have raged there for more than a week.

“To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show [on Wednesday night] in Vienna, we were too,“ the band posted on social media.

“However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires), our singer Ed Vedder's throat was left damaged. He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered.

This is brutal news and horrible timing, for everyone involved. Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energy to attend.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees promised refunds to ticket holders.

The message continued: “As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. And Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time”.

According to their official website, Pearl Jam played 22 songs, including hits Even Flow and Jeremy, last Sunday at Lollapalooza Paris. A$AP Rocky and Imagine Dragons were two of the other performers at the festival.

The band made headlines earlier this month when video surfaced of Vedder kicking a fan out of one of their shows for violent actions.

Pearl Jam's next scheduled concert is in Amsterdam for two nights, beginning on July 24.

Following that, the North American leg of the tour will begin in Quebec City, Canada on Sept 1.