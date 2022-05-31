Pedro Pascal discusses ‘The Mandalorian’s’ big-screen potential

ACTOR Pedro Pascal, who plays the title role in The Mandalorian, has stated that he is more than willing to bring the adventures of his beloved helmeted hero Din Djarin to the big screen.

Pascal told Variety that he was ready to shoot a film based on the fan favourite character during the recent Star Wars Celebration.

Even two years ago, showrunner Jon Favreau made it clear that he was interested in adapting the Disney+ series into a feature film.

Pascal admitted it might be “inevitable” and “a dream come true” when asked if his show would be adapted for the big screen. However, he had no idea when it would happen.

Pascal also stated that it’s been great to return to the big screen with the entertainment industry, even with his work on Disney+’s expanded universe. He praised how audiences are returning in groups and wants the same outcome for The Mandalorian.

Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness shows how Disney can integrate Disney+ series with theatrical releases. Despite the lack of new Star Wars films in the past three years, Pascal is eager to test the notion and see the result.

If Pascal were to appear in a Mandalorian-centric movie, it’s a big question whether he’d be the star or a supporting character.

The opportunity for Pascal to take on the challenge of making a prequel-style film like Rogue One or Solo exists, but there are no signs pointing to when that might happen.

Din Djarin and perhaps some supporting cast members could move to the big screen if Lucasfilm chooses to do so. The solo series’ third season (Feb 2023) will further his journey in new ways, and the route seems wide open after that.